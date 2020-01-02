Hillary Clinton named chancellor at Irish university

BELFAST, Ireland (CNN) – Hillary Clinton has a new job… across the pond.

Queen’s University Belfast has named the former U.S. Secretary of State as Chancellor. It marks the first time the Irish university has been led by a woman.

The school says Clinton has “made a considerable contribution to northern Ireland.” That is in reference to her role in helping end the fighting there while serving as first lady.

As president, Bill Clinton spearheaded efforts to end religious divisions that claimed thousands of Irish lives in the 1990s. Hillary Clinton helped in the peace process, primarily by bringing women together and making them part of the peace accords.

The university awarded the former Secretary of State an honorary doctorate in 2018. Clinton’s post as Chancellor has a term of five years.

