Hillary Clinton expected to endorse Joe Biden for President

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during Democratic primary town hall sponsored by CNN, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(CNN) – Hillary Clinton is expected to officially endorse Joe Biden for president on Tuesday.

Clinton will be Biden’s “special guest” at his virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon. She posted a photo of herself and bidden to Twitter and said that she was “excited.”

Clinton’s endorsement of the former vice president was a forgone conclusion, as she had said for months that she would back him.

But it remains a significant boost for bidden because the former Secretary of State still enjoys strong support from an array of democratic voters.

Clinton won more than 65 million votes four years ago as the 2016 democratic presidential candidate and has proven to be a prolific fundraiser throughout her political career.

Former President Barack Obama, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders all endorsed Biden earlier this month.