High school sweethearts’ lost ring returned

by: Michella Drapac

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s no denying high school sweethearts Derek and Hannah Bush are in love.

“Hannah, she is the life of a room. She’s a light. She makes anybody laugh,” Derek said.

“Derek is loved by everybody. He is just so relatable and so personable, and so unbelievably kind,” Hannah said.

So kind, that the pair invited a man they knew for only two weeks to their wedding in August.

Brian Rudolph saved the day by finding Hannah’s engagement ring in the Atlantic Ocean, about 115 feet from shore, four feet under the water, and under eight inches of sand.

“We definitely wanted him to be there and we definitely wanted to give him a shout-out at the wedding, too, you know, and let everyone know that this is the guy who saved the day,” Hannah said.

“The signal was almost unrecognizable. The fact that I actually heard that signal with the ocean roar, everything going on around me, I believe in itself was a miracle,” Rudolph said.

Hannah lost the ring a month ago when a wave knocked her over on her bachelorette party in Ocean City, Maryland.

“It was absolutely the worst feeling in the world,” Hannah said.

“I knew that once it was in the ocean, there was no getting it back unless there was one miracle left, and Brian was the miracle for us,” Derek said.

The professional ring returner spent just under six hours looking for the ring, and his persistence has Derek and Hannah forever grateful.

“I don’t see how it is there, but it’s there,” Hannah said.

“I look at it every day,” Derek said.

