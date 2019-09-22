High blood pressure medications recalled due to cancer risk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling multiple batches of Losartan Potassium tablets, a medication used to treat high blood pressure.
The FDA announced the recall Thursday, stating that “trace amounts” of known carcinogen N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid have been found in the medication, as well as several others that were recalled last year.
Losartan is believed to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy, and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.
The FDA is instructing anyone who used the drugs included in the recall to keep taking the medication in the meantime, as the risk of harm could increase if a patient stops taking it immediately. They should instead contact their pharmacist or a physician who can provide further guidance.
The products included in the recall are listed below:
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count
- NDC: 13668-409-10
- Batch No.: 4DU2E009
- Expiration: 12/31/2020
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-115-90
- Batch No.: 4DU3E009
- Expiration: 12/31/2020
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count
- NDC: 13668-115-10
- Batch No.: 4DU3D018
- Expiration: 02/28/2021
Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-116-90
- Batch No.: BEF7D051
- Expiration: 11/30/2020
Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-118-90
- Batch No.: 4P04D007
- Expiration: 07/31/2020
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at:
- 1-800-912-9561 (live calls can be taken between 8 am and 5 pm Eastern Time, voicemail is available for 24 hours/day, 7 days/week)
- Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com
