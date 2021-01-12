Here’s how to score free pancakes at Denny’s 🥞

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’re looking for breakfast for dinner tonight — or simply wants to fill your belly full of flapjacks whenever you feel like it — Denny’s is offering some good deals to start the new year.

The food chain is giving out free two-stacks of buttermilk pancakes for anyone who places an online order of $5 or more. On top of that, Denny’s is offering free delivery.

The deal is good through January 18, 2021.

According to the blog Brand Eating, you don’t have to enter a code at checkout. Instead, you’ll simply be prompted to select a checkbox saying you want your free pancakes.

Although delivery is free, you may still encounter a service charges.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS