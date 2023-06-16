IDAHO (WJW) — A missing family of four was found dead after their vehicle went over a cliff and into a river in Idaho.

According to the Idaho County Coroner, Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, and Delihia Miler, 8, were traveling to Spokane, Wa., on June 10 when they were reported overdue to their destination.

Their last known location was the top of the White Bird grade, according to the coroner’s office.

Later that morning, a fisherman located a vehicle upside down in the water. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho State Police and other rescue crews responded. The bodies of the four family members were found inside.

USA Today reports that according to an accident report, Dakota Miller was driving when it happened. Authorities say she fell asleep at the wheel, driving off a cliff and into a river.

USA Today says that according to the accident report, the vehicle fell about 30 feet, hit a large pile of rocks, hit another pile of rocks, flipped and landed upside down in the water. Reports say the family likely drowned.

“Our hearts are broken for this family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time,” the Idaho County Coroner said in a Facebook post.