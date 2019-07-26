Head sewn to torso in ‘Frankenstein manner’ at Body Donation Center

(KPNX) New grizzly details are emerging five years after the FBI raided a body donation center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The details recently emerged in an ongoing civil lawsuit against the now-defunct Phoenix-based Biological Resource Center. The company was raided by the FBI in 2014 and closed when prosecutors convicted business owner Stephen Gore of conducting an illegal enterprise.

The company collected bodies of people who died under the guise the bodies would be used for disease research. But instead, the company is accused of carelessly dismembering and storing bodies and selling many body parts to for-profit to entities around the world.

Thirty-three plaintiffs are suing Gore in a case that goes to trial in October.

As part of that case, former FBI Assistant Special Agent Mark Cwynar recently submitted sworn testimony about the 2014 crime scene inside the facility.

According to Cwynar’s testimony, he observed “various unsettling scenes” while assessing the lab, including unlabeled body parts in a freezer and “body parts piled on top of each other throughout the facility with no apparent identification to indicate what bodies they came from or to whom they belonged.”

“I observed many large male torsos with limbs and genitalia removed,” Cwynar stated. “I observed a cooler filled with male genitalia inside.”

Cwynar also described a large torso with a head removed and replaced with “a smaller head sewn together in a ‘Frankenstein’ manner.”

To read more on this story, CLICK HERE.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.