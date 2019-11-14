Hawaii man proposes to girlfriend while surfing

by: The Associated Press

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 photo, instead of just hanging ten when surfing with his girlfriend, Chris Garth drops to one knee and proposes to Lauren Oiye in the surf off Queen’s Beach in Waikiki in Honolulu. Hawaii News Now reported that Lauren Oiye said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean. Luckily, he had a spare. Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water. The real ring was on shore at Queen’s Beach, where the two met years before. (Tommy Pierucki via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man was surfing with his girlfriend when — instead of hanging 10 — he knelt down on one knee on his board and proposed.

Hawaii News Now reported that Lauren Oiye said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean.

Multiple photographers nearby captured the Sunday moment.

Luckily, he had a spare.

Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water. The real ring was on shore at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki, where the two met years before.

Details about the rings were not released.

___

Information from: KHNL-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/

