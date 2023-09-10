DAYTON, Ohio, (WDTN) — Happy Grandparents Day!

Grandparents’ Day celebrates the importance of grandparents and the relationships between familial generations.

Grandparents’ Day found its origin when Jacob Reingold introduced the idea at the 1961 White House Conference on Aging, according to Generations United. In 1970, Marion McQuade created a campaign to spread the holiday to more cities and states.

By 1978, the United States Congress proclaimed the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day. In 2023, President Biden reaffirmed this proclamation in an official release.

“Grandparents give advice to young parents, pass on timeless family stories to younger generations, and open their hearts and homes for the people they love,” said Biden.

