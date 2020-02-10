Handwritten note from MLK up for sale

(CNN) – An artifact of civil rights history is up for sale for 42 thousand dollars.
It’s a rare handwritten note by Martin Luther King Jr., believed to have been written sometime in the mid-1960s.
‘Moments in Time’ memorabilia company CEO Gary Zimet says King wrote the note after someone asked him what he thought was the meaning of love.
King responded quote, “Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God.”
Zimet says he authenticated the note by comparing it to other samples of King’s handwriting.
