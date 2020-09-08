Growing wildfires force more evacuations

(NBC News) Heat and high winds are fueling several wildfires currently burning across California.
A record 2.2. million acres have already burned this year, with the heart of fire season just beginning.
Hundreds of thousands of residents are now facing the possibility they’ll have to evacuate.
The ‘Creek’ fire burning near Fresno has consumed more than 200 square miles in just four days.
National Guard helicopters rescued more than 140 people from remote hiking trails and campsites in the Sierra National Forest as the flames approached their position Tuesday.
