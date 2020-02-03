1  of  2
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin First at 4 is streaming live now

Gritty cleared of assault allegations

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A hockey mascot accused of assault is in the clear.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ “Gritty” was accused of punching a 13-year-old boy in the back during a fan event in November.

The boy’s father complained to Philadelphia police, who launched an investigation.

Officers announced Monday morning Gritty is exonerated, and the incident “did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS