(NBC) – A hockey mascot accused of assault is in the clear.
The Philadelphia Flyers’ “Gritty” was accused of punching a 13-year-old boy in the back during a fan event in November.
The boy’s father complained to Philadelphia police, who launched an investigation.
Officers announced Monday morning Gritty is exonerated, and the incident “did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Finding low-cost fitness options
- Physicians, nurses at odds over statehouse bill
- Piqua company helps Chiefs fans celebrate their big win
- Gritty cleared of assault allegations
- Woman spots lost dog on viral beer can