Florida mother Shana Hudson was arrested after she allegedly lied about having her Christmas gifts stolen, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shana Hudson, 39, of Lehigh Acres, reported a burglary on November 19, saying property, including “recently purchased Christmas gifts”, was “stolen from inside her home, leaving her kids without gifts this holiday season.”

Given the apparent unfortunate circumstances, East District Criminal Investigations Detectives coordinated a donation from the local American Legion Auxiliary to surprise Hudson with new gifts.

However, in a “Grinch-like turn of events”, the sheriff’s office said a tipoff led detectives to evidence indicating that Hudson had fabricated the burglary. The “stolen” presents were found hidden in the home of one of Hudson’s relatives, the sheriff’s office said.

“This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices.”

This video, released on the law enforcement’s Facebook page, shows an individual dressed as the Grinch taunting Hudson while officers escort her to a van following her arrest.