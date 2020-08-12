Govt. enters $1.5B deal to produce 100 million Moderna vaccine doses

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Moderna

(CNN) – The federal government is taking a $1.5 billion dollar gamble on a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s how much the Department of Health and Human services is paying Moderna to produce and deliver 100 million doses of its potential vaccine.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases helped develop it.

The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It is already being manufactured so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

The government investment assures the vaccine would be made available at no cost to Americans, though health care providers could charge fees for administering it.

The Trump administration’s goal is to have a vaccine ready by the end of the year.

The government has reached similar deals with several other pharmaceutical companies producing other vaccine candidates.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS