GOP presidential candidate Sanford to visit Dayton

FILE – In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump. “I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in,’’ Sanford said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,’’ Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford, who announced in Sept. that he would run against President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, will be in Dayton Thursday.

Sanford’s visit is part of his “Kids, We’re Bankrupt and We Didn’t Even Know It” tour that will take him coast-to-coast through 11 states and nearly 3,500 miles. He will be outside of America’s Packard Museum at 420 S. Ludlow Street.

Sanford is not the only candidate looking to unseat Trump in the primary. Former Representative from Illinois Joe Walsh and former governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld have also joined the race.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.