Google to give workers $1K to set up home office

(CNN) – Google wants to make it easier for their people to work from home.

Most of them have been doing it since March and will probably be working from their home office for the rest of the year, so Google offered them one thousand dollars to make that office just what they want– whether it’s a comfortable chair or a large monitor.

The head of wellness for the company says it’s all a part of keeping ‘Googlers,’ as they’re called, physically and mentally healthy.

Part of that is setting up separate spaces for work and your personal life and translating habits and routines from the office away from home to the home office.