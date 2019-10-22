Google Maps will tell you where police are hiding

(CNN) – Google Maps is competing with traffic and GPS app Waze with some new features.

Users around the world will soon be able to report where police officers are hiding.

They’ll also get the option to identify things like construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects in the road.

An earlier version of the reporting feature is already available for Android users.

But starting last week, updates began that will include apple users.

