Google faces antitrust probe

(NBC News) A bipartisan group of attorneys general from 50 states and territories has announced a probe into what they call “potential monopolistic behavior” by tech giant Google.

“We’re focusing on digital advertising space, because there’s basically a virtual commodity exchange that Google is controlling from start to finish,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Critics of the company say its search engine may limit consumer choice.

Google has not commented on the investigation, but the company has generally maintained that its businesses, while huge, are useful and beneficial to consumers.

“There’s a fine line sometimes between aggressive business practices and illegal ones,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said, adding “Our investigation will determine whether Google has crossed that line.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.