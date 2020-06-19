Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Google Doodle commemorates Juneteenth anniversary

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – In honor of Juneteenth many companies around the country have given employees paid leave.

Now Google is also jumping in to commemorate the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States with a video google doodle.

When you go to google anytime on Friday you will see a triangle on the picture to click to start playing the video doodle.

The video doodle seeks to educate and inform people who may not have previously known of Juneteenth’s historical significance. It’s a blend of the words June and nineteenth and is the oldest known U.S. celebration of the end of slavery.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS