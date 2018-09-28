Google celebrates 20 years Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved FILE - In this Tuesday, March 23, 2010 file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for... [ + - ] Video

(NBC) - Two decades ago, in a garage in Menlo Park, California, two Stanford students founded Google.

The company is now celebrating its 20th birthday. It's using search to show how much has changed since 1998, by translating terms of the time to more modern lingo.

"If you search baby its going to change it to bae," said Justin Burr, Google technology expert.

Now 93-percent of all searches on mobile devices are through Google. The company revolutionized how consumers access information, and how advertisers access consumers.

"Artificial intelligence permeates all of our products now," Burr said.

AI that learns from the data of billions of users worldwide.

Google can know your voice, track your real-time location, and see your emails, search patterns, and YouTube views.

"They have a lot of information on us, and only now realize how much data how much power they have over the average user," said CNET's Roger Cheng.

At a senate hearing this week, tech companies-- including Google-- were grilled on their privacy policies.

"We do not sell personal information, we made mistakes in the past," said Keith Enright, Chief Privacy Officer with Google.

Mistakes including a record FTC penalty in 2012 for how it served targeted ads.

More recently, there have been concerns around developer access to Gmail accounts, location tracking, and automatic sign-in on Google Chrome.

As Google and its parent company Alphabet continue to grow, so will its data pool... and privacy concerns along with it.

The company says users have full control over their privacy settings and can Google "My Account" to get step-by-step instructions on how to adjust settings.