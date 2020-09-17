Good Samaritans save state trooper assaulted by Virginia man during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said two Good Samaritans saved a state trooper after he was assaulted by a Richmond man during a traffic stop.

At 11:38 a.m. on Sept. 16, VSP trooper M.W. Deus said he saw a car speeding while traveling west on I-64 in Henrico County. He pulled the vehicle over to the right shoulder near the 192 mile marker.

The vehicle was being driven by Jessy Jimenez Remigios, 23, of Richmond.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Remigios existed the vehicle when asked and took a seat on the guardrail. However, when the trooper returned to his patrol car, Remigios returned to his vehicle to retrieve something from inside and threw it into the woods.

Further investigation later revealed the object thrown by Remigios was a bag containing marijuana.

The trooper observed Remigios throwing the object, and re-approached him. Remigios then became combative towards the trooper, after which officials said a struggle ensued, where Remigios punches the trooper in the face.

The two eventually ended up on the ground, and Remigios tried to forcibly removed the trooper’s firearm.

Two motorists saw the struggle happening and pulled over to the right shoulder. The two then pulled Remigios off of the trooper and held Remigios until Henrico Police and additional state police arrived moments later.

The VSP said trooper Deus was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of the facial injuries. He has since been treated and released.

Remigios was also transported to VCU Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

“We are greatly appreciative of the valiant actions put forth by the two men who came to the aid of Trooper Deus,” said Captain Ted E. Jones, Virginia State Police Richmond Division commander. “There is no telling how this situation may have ended had these men not arrived when they did and had the suspect taken possession of the trooper’s firearm.”

Remigios was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, damage to property and speeding.

