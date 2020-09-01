Good Samaritan dies after human chain fails

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPMI)  Video captured Saturday in Fort Morgan, Alabama shows waves overtaking a human chain that had formed on the beach trying to rescue swimmers in distress, but ultimately it caused even more people to get caught up in deadly rip currents and rough surf.

Karen Graham, 54, was the first one in that chain and soon found herself in trouble.

“Someone started hollering for help and Karen took off running to help,” said Graham’s mother Laura Carrigan.

Graham, a Collierville, Tennessee resident, was staying at the Beach Club on a girls getaway trip. An air ambulance flew her to the hospital, but it was too late. Karen died trying to save others.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS