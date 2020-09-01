Good Samaritan dies after human chain fails

(WPMI) Video captured Saturday in Fort Morgan, Alabama shows waves overtaking a human chain that had formed on the beach trying to rescue swimmers in distress, but ultimately it caused even more people to get caught up in deadly rip currents and rough surf.
Karen Graham, 54, was the first one in that chain and soon found herself in trouble.
“Someone started hollering for help and Karen took off running to help,” said Graham’s mother Laura Carrigan.
Graham, a Collierville, Tennessee resident, was staying at the Beach Club on a girls getaway trip. An air ambulance flew her to the hospital, but it was too late. Karen died trying to save others.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Greenville volunteers preparing to aid Hurricane Laura victims
- Food experts worry as USDA reinstates food stamp recertification
- Dayton Live says reopening guidelines not realistic, call for continued support through RED ALERT RESTART event
- Montgomery County Jail citizen coalition calls for changes to minimize inmate population during the pandemic
- Impact of school virus cases on local numbers