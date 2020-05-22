Golden retrievers help New York brewery deliver beer

(NBC) – A New York brewery is putting smiles on customers faces, but it’s not just the beer that’s making them happy.

It’s actually Buddy and Barley, golden retrievers who are jumping into the family business by delivering beer for Six Harbors Brewing Company on Long Island.

Their owners decided to bring their best buds along on delivery stops to brighten the days of customers stuck at home during the pandemic.

It’s a pretty easy gig. Both Buddy and Barley bring empty cans to customers while everyone else does the heavy lifting.

The dogs have become unofficial therapy dogs, delivering the kind of cheer you can’t put a price on.

To see the full gallery of Buddy and Barley’s beer deliveries, click here.