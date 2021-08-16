‘God was working:’ Man speaks after courts declare him wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland Heights man convicted and jailed for raping a woman in her apartment back in 2001 was declared wrongfully imprisoned.

He appeared before Judge Kelly Gallagher in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Christopher Miller was exonerated a couple of years ago after lawyers say new DNA testing linked the rape to other people.

Miller’s attorney, Sarah Gelsomino, told FOX 8 this now opens up his ability to sue for damages after serving 16 years in prison for something he didn’t do.

Miller spoke to FOX 8 after the court hearing saying that he grew as a person and trusted that God was working during that time he spent in prison, even though he knew he was innocent.

“I’m not going to hold a grudge,” he said. “It’s time to move on.”

Records show, almost all of the original evidence could still be found refrigerated at the Cuyahoga County Medical examiner`s office and much of the evidence has been retested with technology that didn’t even exist at the time of the crime, according to the FOX 8 I-Team.

