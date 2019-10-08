Glenlivet unveils edible cocktail capsules

(NBC) – A brand of whiskey is introducing a capsule collection…which look a lot like detergent pods.

The Glenlivet, a 195-year-old scotch whisky distillery, has introduced edible cocktail capsules.

The pods themselves are made of seaweed, and inside: 23 milliliters of Glenlivet whisky in three flavors.

According to video posted on the company’s social media accounts, you just bite into the pod and enjoy the burst of cocktail ingredients in your mouth.

But availability is very limited.

You can only get them at one London bar during London cocktail week, which ends Sunday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.