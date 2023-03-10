*Attached video: Taylor Swift thanks Ohio fan for using her song in family Christmas lights display

(WJW) – Calling all Swifties! The Taylor Swift Eras tour kicks off this month, and one city has an unique way of celebrating.

Glendale, Arizona will be temporarily renamed in honor of Swift kicking off her tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17, PEOPLE reports.

The name change will stay until March 18, Swift’s second day of the Eras tour and second night in Glendale. Swift will play in Glendale for two nights on March 17 and March 18 before heading to Las Vegas on March 24.

PEOPLE reports that Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers will read a proclamation that reveals the temporary name of the city Monday.

In November, Swift announced her next U.S. tour after the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift said on Instagram. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Swift’s Eras tour opening acts include Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Paramore and Gayle will open for Swift at her Glendale shows.

Although Swift is not making a stop in Cleveland this time, she will still be close!

The Eras tour is heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 16 with Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams and on June 17 with Girl in Red and Owenn. She will also be in Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1 with openers Muna and Gracie Abrams.