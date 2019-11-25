Giving Tuesday: A time to give instead of get

(NBC) – The season of giving is upon us again, with most people busy deciding what to give and to whom.

But there are plenty of others who desperately need some generous giving. So many, that a day has been set aside to help.

For the eighth straight year, Giving Tuesday follows Thursday’s Thanksgiving celebration.

In the midst of the most commerce-driven time of the year, people are now asked to set aside at least one day for giving instead of getting.

Amy Jacob’s executive director of ‘Share Charlotte’ is a Giving Tuesday partner, where donors and volunteers are connected to some 450 charitable or non-profit groups.

“You can give an hour of your time, you can of course give cash; nonprofits always need cash. Five bucks, 10 bucks, that is still impactful – it doesn’t have to be a $100 or $1,000 gift,” she said. “The call to action is to be part of this movement and to give; it doesn’t matter how much or what you give.”

Doesn’t matter what you give to the Red Cross. They’re in need of your time, cash, blood donations.

The hope is, giving on the one day will translate into giving year-round.

“All the good and creativity in the Giving Tuesday movement happens out there in the grassroots, in communities around the world,” said McDonald.

If you want to see if there is a community campaign in your region, you can find a list of those organizations on the givingtuesday.org website.

Donations of time and money through Giving Tuesday surpassed a billion dollars last year. They just hope to build on that this year.

