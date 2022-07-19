LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WJW) — What would you do if you hit the lottery? Well, one Kentucky woman didn’t hesitate in paying it forward.

After winning $146,000, the Kentucky Lottery said, Crystal Dunn of Louisville deposited the cash into her account and then stopped at Meijer to purchase $2,000 in gift cards.

Dunn then walked around the store giving the gift cards to random strangers.

“A few were taken back, thinking I was wanting something in return,” Dunn said in a press release. “I got an expected gift and I believe in paying it forward and I wanted to pass it along.”

Dunn won while playing the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game online. According to the Kentucky Lottery, after taxes, Dunn’s winnings came to $103,909.73.

“It’s a pretty exciting feeling. I never thought I would win something like this, but this goes to show it can happen,” said Dunn..

Dunn said she also plans to use the winnings towards buying a car and paying off bills.