Girl Scouts bust counterfeiter

(KGW/NBC News)  Eagle-eyed Girl Scouts are being credited with busting an Oregon counterfeiter.

Two separate scout troops reported the man and the counterfeit money to police in mid-February, according to Lt. Debbie Aguilar of the Salem Police Department.

One of the incidents occurred on February 16 when Ava Brown, a 13-year-old scout, spotted the counterfeit money as she was selling cookies outside of Walmart.

“I kept looking at it and I was like, there’s no way this is the same, this does not feel right,” said Ava, who waited until the man left to alert her mom, who called Salem police.

“He was intimidating and I didn’t want to say anything,” said Ava. “I didn’t know if he could be aggressive.”

With assistance from Walmart security, police were able to scan surveillance video and identify the suspect. He was spotted returning to a store on Sunday, arrested and taken to jail.

Camden Ducharme, 36, faces charges of first-degree forgery and third-degree theft.

