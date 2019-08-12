Girl leaves cool drinks, snacks for mail carriers during summer heat wave

MOLINE, Ill. (WQAD/CNN) – An Illinois girl is making sure mail carriers are hydrated during the summer heat wave – by providing cold drinks and snacks as they pass by.

Nine-year-old Lydia Ziegler always leaves a note, snack, and Powerade for her grandmother’s mailman.

“If it has the same note than before, he’ll know I’m not here,” Lydia said. “They know I leave stuff out, they don’t actually know me in person.”

Delivering packages to countless houses can be exhausting in the heat, which is why Lydia and her grandmother got the idea.

“One day, we looked out there and seen him in his truck and he was out there just drowned with a towel,” Dawn Ziegler, Lydia’s grandmother, said. “So we were like ‘let’s power it up a little bit.'”

When their mailman reaches the steps, he’s greeted with a package of his own. And he had no idea who the mastermind behind it was.

Lydia is now beginning to receive some recognition for her actions, receiving letter after letter from mail carriers she’s helped all over the Quad City area, whether it’s her own house or her other grandparents.

One letter in particular stood out. It was addressed from Washington D.C. The United States Postmaster General heard about Lydia’s good deed and reached out herself.

“I was so shocked and my mind was blown,” Lydia said.

A 9-year-old girl who doesn’t let mail men and women go unnoticed.

“She’s just a really good, thoughtful girl,” Dawn said.

