Girl awestruck by Michelle Obama portrait hopes to inspire others with new book

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC News Channel/WCMH) — The painting of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery stopped young Parker Curry in her tracks and a photo of her looking up at the former first lady in awe went viral within minutes.

Now Parker and her mom have penned a children’s book, Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment, to inspire other kids to see endless possibilities.

“We specifically were coming to see the portraits of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. She walked past the portrait. And then she stopped and she was frozen,” said Jessica Curry, Parker’s mom.

That awestruck moment of the then-two-year-old staring up at the former First Lady was captured by a stranger.

Within hours, the image of Parker went viral.

“I feel like the reason she was so awestruck is that she was like she’s this beautiful woman of color and she looks so regal and magical,” her mother said.

The two met soon after and the feeling was mutual.

Obama shared a video the two having a “dance party” shortly after the photo went viral.

Parker dressed as the first lady for Halloween.

Obama tweeted: “You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!

You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!! ❤️ https://t.co/40CArze8gT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 1, 2018

At a book tour event for Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” they reunited and Parker shared a photo of the two together on Instagram.

Parker’s book will be available for sale on Oct. 15, according to CNN.

The story is meant to encourage other children to look up and see endless possibilities.

When asked what she wants her book to do for other people, Parker said: Inspire people.

