Giant mural in the Philippines honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna

(CNN) – Artists and fans all over the world are honoring and remembering NBA star Kobe Bryant.
It’s been four days since the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash.
Bryant’s popularity went far beyond the United States – he had global recognition and influence including in the Philippines.
This massive mural painted on a basketball court in Manila shows a smiling Kobe Bryant embracing his young daughter, Gianna.
Bryant was 41 years old and Gianna, just thirteen.
