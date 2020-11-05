WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.
Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.
The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.
The latest stories from Your Local Election Headquarters:
- Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit
- Georgia election results still too close to call, more than 60,000 outstanding ballots
- Update: Here’s what we know about the states still counting ballots
- Demonstrators in downtown Columbus call for every vote to be counted
- Judge wants US postmaster to answer questions on delay in ballot sweep
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit
- Nevada Republicans to file lawsuit to ‘protect legal voters’
- Pioneering Black doll Baby Nancy joins Toy Hall of Fame
- Watch soon: Nevada expected to release new results in presidential race
- Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House