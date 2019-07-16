Georgia couple married 71 years die hours apart

(CNN) – A love to last a lifetime — a Georgia couple married for 71 years died within hours of each other.

Husband Herbert Delaigle died at 2:20 a.m. Friday. 12 hours later, his wife, Frances, died at 2:20 p.m.

They met when Herbert was 22 and Frances just 16.

Their family issued a statement saying —

“It’s amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in heaven. What an amazing love story that is.”

