ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) — While the humans are home the puppies are at play.
The Atlanta Humane Society took some of its romping, scampering pups to visit the Georgia Aquarium.
The aquarium is closed to two-legged visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak, so it was the perfect chance for these furry friends to check out the marine life.
The puppies watched as fish and sharks swam above them, though they seemed more interested in playing with one another much of the time.
Regardless, it was an adorable outing that made our day — and theirs.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Georgia Aquarium welcomes shelter puppies while it’s closed
- First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Auglaize County
- Community support through “Helping Hands” to Premier Health workers
- Instacart workers plan to strike amid growing coronavirus crisis
- El Greco’s Pizza Villa announces plans to close restaurant