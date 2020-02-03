(CNN) – After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills announced on Monday the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the U.S.
In case you’re not familiar, they’re cookies that you dunk in separate frosting and sprinkles.
You should see them on store shelves this summer.
Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor — vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- General Mills bringing back 90s favorite ‘Dunkaroos’
- Trump On Trial: Closing arguments conclude
- Latest: New rules for Iowa caucuses, Sanders finishes 1st in satellite caucus in Scotland
- Finding low-cost fitness options
- Physicians, nurses at odds over statehouse bill