Gas explosion in Kentucky leaves 1 dead

(CNN) – A massive gas explosion overnight in Junction City, Kentucky, killed one person and caused a tremendous amount of damage.

Emergency management officials believe the explosion was the result of a rupture of a 30-inch gas transmission pipeline.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says at least five homes and a garage were on fire after the explosion, but that the gas line fire has been extinguished.

It took firefighters hours to put out flames, after trucks repeatedly had to refill their tanks.

