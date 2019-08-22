Gas demand hits all-time high

(CNN) – The demand for gasoline has hit an all-time high.

More drivers are headed to the pump. In fact, in the first full week of August, demand for gasoline hit its highest level since 1991.

“At the end of the summer, it’s a little strange to see a number that high but it just indicates that people are still taking their end of the summer trips,” Jeannette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said.

Casselano says when demand goes up, gas prices typically go up with it, as supply is driven lower. Instead, prices are still dropping, just not as quickly.

Earlier this month, prices has dropped by ten cents or more. This week, gas prices in a handful of state decreased by a but less, just a nickel, including North Carolina, Maryland, and Georgia.

Still, prices across the country are lower than last year, with the least expensive gas found in Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina.

“Gas prices are cheap and theire going to continue to be cheap into the fall,” Casselano said. “Right now, on average, they are about 25 cents less than they were a year ago.”

But, Casselano says not to expect demand to continue like it has. She expects it to go down at the official end of summer after Labor Day.

Nearly half of all gas stations in the country are currently selling gas for $2.50 or less, according to AAA.

