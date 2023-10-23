DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released the first round of stamps for 2024.

“As always, our stamp program features a broad array of subjects and designs. Stamps are miniature works of art and often tell a story that highlights our American culture, our people or an important point in our history,” said Lisa Bobb-Semple, acting Stamp Services director for USPS.

“Stamps also allow us to show what’s important to us as we carefully select which stamp adorns our mailpieces. The 2024 stamps were designed to offer the American public a broad array of choices for those looking to collect stamps or send a special message.”

While the stamps shown below will be some of the stamps available in 2024, USPS anticipates to announce additional stamp designs in the upcoming weeks and months.