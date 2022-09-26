RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The funeral for fallen K9 Officer Seara Burton will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.

According to the City of Richmond, the funeral will be held in Richmond High School’s Tiernan Center and the doors will open to the public at 10 a.m.

Streets surrounding Richmond High School will be closed, including Hub Etchison Parkway and the G Street Bridge.

The procession is expected to begin after 2 p.m., said the city. It will pause in front of Officer Burton’s service vehicle located at the City Building for the final 10-42 (end of service) call. The procession will then continue under a Garrison Flag, located at the intersection of 1st and Main Street.

If you wish to travel with the procession to Crown Hill Cemetery, the city said to head south down Hub Etchison from West National Road to be directed where to park.

If you do not wish to travel with the procession, plan to walk to the Tiernan Center or make use of the city’s free shuttle service. Shuttles will begin at 9 a.m. and will return you to your vehicle after the entire procession leaves. Richmond said that could be up to two hours after the funeral ends.

The public is also invited to line the procession route to say goodbye to Officer Burton as she leaves Richmond and heads toward her final resting place in the Heroes of Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery.