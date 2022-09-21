RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The Richmond Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

According to a Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department, the viewing will be held at the Richmond City Building at 50 N. 5th St. on Sunday, Sept. 25. The viewing will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School located at 380 Hub Etchison Pkwy.

Following the funeral, a procession will take Burton to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis where she will be laid to rest in the section dedicated to Heroes of Public Safety.

The Richmond Police Department said that the public is invited to the services to show their respect and honor Burton.

The route for the procession will be released in the coming days.