DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A viral TikTok trend has led some Americans to become smugglers, not of drugs, but of a popular fruit snack.

A Facebook post by Israeli authorities confirmed that airport security checks led to the confiscation of 661 pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups, a fruit snack made by the company General Mills, in a single week.

The incident started with a viral TikTok video posted by the company showing that Fruit Roll-Ups freeze when wrapped around ice cream, creating a satisfying crunch.

The sweet snack became a popular trend in Israel, which led to a shortage of Fruit Roll-Ups. Now, American smugglers are attempting to profit off of the heightened demand.

Some smugglers were selling individually wrapped snacks for a whopping $8 a pop, while an entire box is roughly $3 in America.

Under Israeli policy, travelers can only bring 11 pounds of a food product into the country. One couple reportedly tried to smuggle 375 pounds.