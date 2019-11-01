Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hep A contamination

(WDTN) – Wawona Frozen Food has issued a voluntary recall for packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes due to possible contamination of hepatitis A.

The raspberries and frozen berry mixes in question were packaged under the Aldi Grocery Store and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores private labels. The recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution due to positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information:

Aldi:

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley’s:

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

“Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment and integrity. This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers,” Bill Smittcamp, President of Wawona Frozen Foods, said.

