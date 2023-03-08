(WJW) – Tom Brady is shutting down rumors of another possible return to the NFL.

In a short video on social media on Feb. 1, Brady, who has won a record seven Super Bowls between his time with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced he was retiring, “for good.”

As reported by Fox News and several other news sources, radio host Rich Eisen said Monday that he heard rumors at the NFL Scouting Combine that Brady and retired quarterback Philip Rivers could return to football.

Brady addressed the rumors on Twitter Tuesday, though, saying that, “Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter.”

According to ESPN, Brady adopted two Siamese kittens from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Brady previously retired after the 2021 season before returning for another year with Tampa Bay.