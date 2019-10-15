Frightened girl paints firefighters’ nails after car accident

(CNN) – These two North Davis firefighters are sporting purple manicures given to them by a little girl who was in an accident.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, she seemed very scared, so Battalion Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd said they asked her about the purple nail polish she was holding. Then they asked if she would paint their fingernails.

This is how amazing our firefighters are. Our A shift Battalion Chief and Captain were on the scene of a motor vehicle… Posted by North Davis Fire District on Saturday, October 12, 2019

They said she calmed down within minutes.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.