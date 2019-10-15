Frightened girl paints firefighters’ nails after car accident

(CNN) – These two North Davis firefighters are sporting purple manicures given to them by a little girl who was in an accident.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, she seemed very scared, so Battalion Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd said they asked her about the purple nail polish she was holding. Then they asked if she would paint their fingernails.
They said she calmed down within minutes.
