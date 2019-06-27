Fresh pet food sales up 70 percent since 2015

(NBC) – As most pet owners know, it’s pretty easy to end up spoiling your furry friend, but some in the pet food industry are betting that you want your pet to eat as healthy as you.

It’s the fastest growing trend in pet care, using human-grade ingredients to create “fresh” pet food.

It is only about 2 percent of the 30 billon U.S. pet food industry, but sales have increased 70 percent since 2015.

“Right now, you are still very much in the early infancy of this product in the fresh offering. I think consumer awareness is starting to build, but I think it’s still fairly low. And retailers love this product,” says Rupesh Parikh of Oppenheimer.

This is the first “fresh” pet food kitchen in a Petco store as part of partnership with Just Food For Dogs.

“The idea is that it’s local. Everybody likes, we want to eat local, we want to eat fresh. There’s no difference for dogs. It’s not because it tastes better is because it’s healthier,” says Just Food For Dogs owner Shawn Buckley.

Petco stopped selling food with artificial ingredients last month, which will reduce annual revenues by 100 million dollars, but it’s a hit the company is willing to take.

“The driver was our consumer. They said, ‘Listen we’re confused,’ half of our guest were confused on what pet food they should feed their pet,” Nick Konat, Petco Chief Merchandising Officer.

Freshpet is the only publicly traded company in the fresh segment, reporting strong sales growth last quarter.

Its competitors are private companies. The cost varies, but fresh dog food is more expensive than dry kibble.

“What makes this unique and different is that some of the guys that do online, they make their food and a big kitchen that you’re not allowed to visit. Uh, you know, you can’t see the food etc… We’re about transparency,” Buckley said.

91 percent of Americans see their pet as a member of the family, according to a 2018 study from UBS.

More and more of those pet parents are willing to pay a premium.

The move into fresh dog food is also part of a larger strategy for Petco to become a leader in the segment.

They’re hoping that the new product will increase traffic in their stores, along with increasing the average purchase.

