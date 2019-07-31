Breaking News
Crews responding to reports of ‘fully-engulfed’ fire in Clayton

French’s creates mustard-flavored ice cream for National Mustard Day

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – You’d be forgiven for not having explicit plans for National Mustard Day, but French’s wants to make sure you know it’s on Saturday.

That’s why America’s largest mustard manufacturer made the unthinkable…mustard-flavored ice cream.

The company teamed up with ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.

Some of the staff at People magazine got a sneak preview and report it’s not as dreadful as you might think.

They describe tasting cotton candy and bubble gum ice cream before the mustard flavor hits you.

Still, French’s must know it’s not going to have mass appeal because the yellow goo is only going to be available for a few days in Los Angeles and New York.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS