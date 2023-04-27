DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study seems to show French fries, the delicious fried side dish commonly found at fast food chains across the world may be a discomfort food.

A research team says people that regularly eat “comfort food” like French fries, it can increases your chance of obtaining anxiety by 12 percent. People are 7 percent more likely to contract depression.

Professional experts also say regular consumption of fries can cause high blood pressure, obesity and other negative health affects, according to researchers.