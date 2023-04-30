DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. You have a chance to enter a giveaway to give your mother, grandmother or someone else in your life free flowers!

Lowe’s is conducting an online giveaway for individuals to register for the chance to receive a free 1-pint flower. On the weekend of Mothers Day, the website says activities and giveaways are expected to take place.

If you are wanting to register to give a flower, all you need to do is sign-in to your Lowe’s account. If you currently do not have an account, you are able to sign up for one here.

The home improvement retailer will be accepting submissions until May 12. Supplies are limited, so the submissions may close before the ending date.