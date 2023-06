(The Hill) — Fox News has announced major changes to its weekday primetime lineup beginning next month.

Jesse Watters’ 7 p.m. program will move to 8 p.m. and take the slot previously held by former host Tucker Carlson, while Laura Ingraham will have her program moved into Watters’ 7 p.m. hour.

Longtime host Sean Hannity’s show will remain at 9 p.m. and Late Night host and comedian Greg Gutfeld will host a show at 10 p.m.

